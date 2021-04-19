How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

Analysis – Beyond the Apocalypse films reaching us from the Latin American subcontinent, the region is experiencing the full force of the crisis with severe economic, social and political consequences.

These images captured the minds of the people during the first wave of Covid 19: Dozens of corpses abandoned by their families on the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Funeral homes were overcrowded to care for the dead. Thousands of deaths daily in Bolzano’s Brazil show a country on the brink of collapse.

What is the real impact of the epidemic?

The French strategy confirms the health risk of epidemics in Latin America with a rate of 51.6%, while Europe recorded 17.8% more deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. If we take the number of dead, Chile seems to have suffered more than its neighbors. But the highest mortality rate is only 16.3%, reaching 48% in Bolivia. In Peru it is 100%. In many Latin American states, failures of the administrative system and health structures prevent accurate assessment of the effects of Covid 19. Many victims