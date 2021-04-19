Home Top News How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

Apr 19, 2021 0 Comments
How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

Analysis – Beyond the Apocalypse films reaching us from the Latin American subcontinent, the region is experiencing the full force of the crisis with severe economic, social and political consequences.

These images captured the minds of the people during the first wave of Covid 19: Dozens of corpses abandoned by their families on the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Funeral homes were overcrowded to care for the dead. Thousands of deaths daily in Bolzano’s Brazil show a country on the brink of collapse.

What is the real impact of the epidemic?

The French strategy confirms the health risk of epidemics in Latin America with a rate of 51.6%, while Europe recorded 17.8% more deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. If we take the number of dead, Chile seems to have suffered more than its neighbors. But the highest mortality rate is only 16.3%, reaching 48% in Bolivia. In Peru it is 100%. In many Latin American states, failures of the administrative system and health structures prevent accurate assessment of the effects of Covid 19. Many victims

This article is for subscribers only. You have 90% left to find.

Subscribe: 1st month

Can be canceled at any time

Already subscribed? Login

READ  Jamal Musiyala stars R.P. as Bayern Munich draw Leipzig 3-3

You May Also Like

Humpback whales enter a crocodile-infested river in Australia

Humpback whales enter a crocodile-infested river in Australia

David Andersen

David Anderson completes the ring in Australia

Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Biden considers Navalny's fate "completely unjustified."

Biden considers Navalny’s fate “completely unjustified.”

Google aurait trompé certains utilisateurs de téléphones équipés de son système d

Google has been accused of deceiving Internet users into collecting location data

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *