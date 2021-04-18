Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

In the women’s 100m, Kate Campbell, surprised by Emma McCain on Friday, took her revenge in the 50m freestyle, winning 24 ’28, 24 ’39 against her competitor and 24 ’75 Campbell to her sister Brande. The 28-year-old hopes to host his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he will be able to build three bases with a 4x100m freestyle relay and become two-time Olympic champion.