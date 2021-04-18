Home Top News Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

Apr 18, 2021 0 Comments
Kyle Salmers underwent shoulder surgery late last year to compete in the 100 and 200m at the Australian Championships. ” I was able to swim faster (than the series) in the finals this (Sunday) morning, that’s all »Delighted to be an Olympic champion in the 100m freestyle. The Australian Olympics are scheduled for June.

In the women’s 100m, Kate Campbell, surprised by Emma McCain on Friday, took her revenge in the 50m freestyle, winning 24 ’28, 24 ’39 against her competitor and 24 ’75 Campbell to her sister Brande. The 28-year-old hopes to host his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he will be able to build three bases with a 4x100m freestyle relay and become two-time Olympic champion.

Ditmus 800 m

Ariarne Ditmus, the 400m freestyle world champion, won the 800m freestyle after winning the 200m and 400m relays. Five-time U.S. Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, who was supposed to be her best competitor in Tokyo, moderated her time ten seconds slower (8’23”13) than she did last month.

« I don’t remember working so hard over this distanceThe 20-year-old Australian said he had to be cut for three months with a shoulder injury. The clock is not nice, but I’m glad it’s hanging. »

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

