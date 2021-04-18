Johnny Depp in Spain to promote his latest film

The actor was in Barcelona on Friday to support his latest film “Minamata”.

Johnny Depp reappears. On April 16, 2021, the 57-year-old actor was in Barcelona to attend the new edition of the PCN Film Festival. An event that provided him with a tour to promote his latest film “Minamata”, in which he plays American photographer William Eugene Smith.

True to his character, Johnny Depp came up with his camera, capturing images at the turn of the photo shoot. The actor, in his usual casual appearance, wore a hat and blue glasses. All smiles, he first posed alone before joining director Andrew Levitas.

Amber Heard’s “lie”

Johnny Depp’s new trip coincides with new reports from his lawyers in the case against Amber Heard. As it says “Daily Mail“The actor’s camp came up with new files that would prove the” lies “of the 34-year-old actress. Evidence shows that no injuries or property damage were found on the actress’ face. Johnny Depp’s lawyers said.

When she lost a major lawsuit against The Sun last November, accusing her of being a “female hitter”, Johnny Depp began a new practice in the United States. The actor has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife for Rs 50 million.

