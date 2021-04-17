Home Science Vietnam wins 16 gold medals in international math talent search

Vietnam wins 16 gold medals in international math talent search

Apr 17, 2021 0 Comments
Vietnam wins 16 gold medals in international math talent search

People are intellectual

On the afternoon of April 17, a ceremony was held at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School to honor the winners of the IDMC 2021 International Mathematical Talent Search Competition.

With the approval and recognition of Thai Skills TrainingThe organizers of the “ITMC 2021 International Mathematical Talent Search” competition and the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, Jimats Education Joint Venture and Lai Thai First Primary School jointly selected and formed the team. Vietnamese students competed in the final round of IMC 2021 on February 21, 2021.

Final round students doing their homework online under the auspices of the IDMC International Organizing Committee in Thailand due to the epidemic situation. During the test, there is 100% supervision of the camera and the recording system. The contest account is sent directly to the candidate to be used for login.

After summarizing the results of the countries, the organizing committee arranged the prize and sent the certificates of recognition and medals to the organizing committee of the competition held in Vietnam and presented to the winners.

In this exam, competitors have to go 2 rounds. The first round of the exam was held on December 20, 2020 in Hanoi with nearly 4,000 students in grades 2 through 11 taking part.

You May Also Like

How to see the lyre meteor shower

How to see the lyre meteor shower

New "Super Earth" discovered near red dwarf star | Important

New “Super Earth” discovered near red dwarf star | Important

Dozens of Neanderthal footprints are found on a Spanish beach

Dozens of Neanderthal footprints are found on a Spanish beach

4 Week Trend: Weather until May 16th

4 Week Trend: Weather until May 16th

When will the cold and frost end?

When will the cold and frost end?

Weather forecast for May 2021

Weather forecast for May 2021

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *