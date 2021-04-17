Vietnam wins 16 gold medals in international math talent search

With the approval and recognition of Thai Skills Training – The organizers of the “ITMC 2021 International Mathematical Talent Search” competition and the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, Jimats Education Joint Venture and Lai Thai First Primary School jointly selected and formed the team. Vietnamese students competed in the final round of IMC 2021 on February 21, 2021.

Final round students doing their homework online under the auspices of the IDMC International Organizing Committee in Thailand due to the epidemic situation. During the test, there is 100% supervision of the camera and the recording system. The contest account is sent directly to the candidate to be used for login.

After summarizing the results of the countries, the organizing committee arranged the prize and sent the certificates of recognition and medals to the organizing committee of the competition held in Vietnam and presented to the winners.

In this exam, competitors have to go 2 rounds. The first round of the exam was held on December 20, 2020 in Hanoi with nearly 4,000 students in grades 2 through 11 taking part.