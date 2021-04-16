Institute Franchise 23 April: Attracting Female Composers

The French Institute of the United Kingdom invites you to attend the 10th Anniversary of the Franco-British Fund for Contemporary Music Diaphonic, The World Designing Women and the Earth Here and Now, with a live discussion on female composers of classical and contemporary music on Friday, April 23 at 6.30 pm

Winners of the Diaphonic Prize, composers Dancy Davis (paper music), Laura Bowler (Raffield Alliance), Jamie Mann and Clementine March (Lost Map Records) will talk about their career and the inspiration for their latest commissions. Susanna Eastburn (Managing Director Sound & Music). They will be joined by filmmaker Lisa Rowner, whose documentaries Sisters with Transistors: Electronic Music Unsung Heroines tell the story of the pioneers of electronic music. The discussion will conclude with live music breaks.

Event Institut français will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook channels.

Plan your reminder to go live Web light.

See live Facebook.

Left to right: Clementine March © Jack Barraglo, Lisa Rowner © DR, Jamie Mann © Tom Southern, Laura Bowler © Robin Cleveley, Susanna Eastburn © DR, Dancy Davis © Rickard Osterland

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !