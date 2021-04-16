Home Top News Institute Franchise 23 April: Attracting Female Composers

Institute Franchise 23 April: Attracting Female Composers

Apr 16, 2021 0 Comments
diaphonique institut francais londres musique evenement
By Laurent Collin | On 04/16/2021 at 2:51 pm | Updated 04/16/2021 at 3:00 p.m.

The French Institute of the United Kingdom invites you to attend the 10th Anniversary of the Franco-British Fund for Contemporary Music Diaphonic, The World Designing Women and the Earth Here and Now, with a live discussion on female composers of classical and contemporary music on Friday, April 23 at 6.30 pm

Winners of the Diaphonic Prize, composers Dancy Davis (paper music), Laura Bowler (Raffield Alliance), Jamie Mann and Clementine March (Lost Map Records) will talk about their career and the inspiration for their latest commissions. Susanna Eastburn (Managing Director Sound & Music). They will be joined by filmmaker Lisa Rowner, whose documentaries Sisters with Transistors: Electronic Music Unsung Heroines tell the story of the pioneers of electronic music. The discussion will conclude with live music breaks.

Event Institut français will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook channels.

Plan your reminder to go live Web light.

See live Facebook.

Left to right: Clementine March © Jack Barraglo, Lisa Rowner © DR, Jamie Mann © Tom Southern, Laura Bowler © Robin Cleveley, Susanna Eastburn © DR, Dancy Davis © Rickard Osterland

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

READ  Marlins-Cups Game 2 Postponed: NL Wild Card clash expected to resume in Chicago on Friday

You May Also Like

Finance: TIAA nomme PDG l'Afro-Amricaine Thasunda Duckett

Australia: Court bans Google from collecting data

Saint-Nafari. "Point of Point, Australia", new exhibition in the media library

Saint-Nafari. “Point of Point, Australia”, new exhibition in the media library

L

Australia is to withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

BFMTV

Derek Sue refuses to testify at his trial

John Williamson était également un pilier du think tank « Peterson Institute for International Economics », à Washington.

The death of the father of austerity in Brazil and Latin America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *