In the United States, the number of children born with syphilis has quadrupled in five years

The number of sexually transmitted diseases has reached a new record in 2019, the sixth year in a row. There is a huge increase in syphilis in newborns.

Recent data from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Show that the country is breaking a new record: 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis – sexually transmitted diseases (M.S.D.) – Reported in 2019. This is the highest number since it was listed, the sixth year in a row. “Data from 2020 indicates that this trend will continue”, Refers to the US site Health Day.

Between 2015 and 2019, cases M.S.D. Increased by 30%. But perhaps the most interesting are the newborns. The number of children born with congenital syphilis – transmitted by the mother – has increased by almost 400% during this period. Nevertheless, not so long ago, the disease seemed to have almost disappeared from the country.

In a press release Raul Romagera, Director of Prevention M.S.D. of CDC, Remember: “Twenty years ago, the incidence of gonorrhea in the United States was historically low and all syphilis was eliminated, but advances in the diagnosis of chlamydia have made it easier to diagnose infections.” He underlines: