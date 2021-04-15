[podcast] Free Company AFC: Cleveland to Confirm? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Episode 424 is in the box!

It’s good to qualify for the playoffs. But it is better to constantly improve. That’s the biggest challenge waiting for Browns in this office. This time it looks very successful. To the point of receiving congratulations? Answer at our AFC conference class tip.

Alain Mattie, Raphael Masmajian and Gregory Richard are in the microphone.

Audio

Video

Live download

You can directly save by right-clicking This link Download the podcast directly: Live download.

Listen to the podcast

In the teaser: Touchdown news page on Teaser

On Spotify: Touchdown Act page on Spotify

On the Apple Podcast: Touchdown Act page on the Apple Podcast

On Youtube: YouTube channel

Sewing: Touchdown news page in Stitcher

Tune: Law Page Tune

Podcast Slave: La Page Podcast Addict

Pocket Costs Link: Law Page Pocket Costs

Costbox link: Costbox page

RSS feed for other podcast readers: https://rss.acast.com/touchdown-actu-nfl-podcast

Support us

Want to participate in the show? It is possible By supporting us in Thibby. Tippy helps make the site work, do not hesitate to help us.