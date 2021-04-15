Home Sports [podcast] Free Company AFC: Cleveland to Confirm? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Apr 15, 2021 0 Comments
Episode 424 is in the box!

It’s good to qualify for the playoffs. But it is better to constantly improve. That’s the biggest challenge waiting for Browns in this office. This time it looks very successful. To the point of receiving congratulations? Answer at our AFC conference class tip.

Alain Mattie, Raphael Masmajian and Gregory Richard are in the microphone.

