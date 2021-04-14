Home Technology Sanja Cusset in an unusual version: she is stockpiled and sexy in front of the camera, alone she is crumbling in jeans and sneakers! (Photo)

Apr 14, 2021 0 Comments
    IVANA STAMENKOVIĆ SINDI: Today everything goes over the bed!




    2



    A realistic story

    12.04.2021.


    Ivana Stemankovic Cindy, a former member of the “Models” group, revealed what she thinks about today’s relationships and marriages, so she …



    46:52



    2







    Vanja Nanadi: I will shave my hair because of the character!








    Instagram

    11.04.2021.


    Young actress Vanza told Mondo what happened to her while playing the nanatic play, so she had to react!



    03:45











    TEA TAIROVIĆ: The boy sent a parachute to pick me up!








    We did Google

    10.04.2021.


    Singer De Dyrovic has finally made it to the headlines after her boyfriend sent her on a plane to spend time together in Turkey.



    03:00











    Milena ERANIĆ: People think I’m an evil and despicable fighter!




    1



    Viral

    08.04.2021.


    Many years later, Milena Shornik first rallied her strength, so she talked about the many issues that survived …



    14:28



    1







    VANJA KNEŽEVIĆ: I do not regret being disqualified from the competition!




    2



    A realistic story

    05.04.2021.


    Exclusively for Mondo, a former participant in the “Sveste Granta” Vanja Knezevik Music Competition …



    48:59



    2







    Nuchi: When I sing ballad, I don’t draw the middle finger!








    Instagram

    04.04.2021.


    Famous musician Nucci revealed for Mondo if the famous young singer was with Kobrika, so he brushed it off!



    02:45









    Leon: I was on the verge of giving up music!




    2



    We did Google

    03.04.2021.


    Famous young singer Leon, who is compared by many to Brad Pitt, revealed to Monto why he did not come in …



    03:20



    2







    Sophia Milosevic: I send Luca photos of beautiful women!




    1



    Netcalterno

    31.03.2021.


    Sophia Milosevic, one of the most famous Serbian, but international models, talked about Monto …



    42:48



    1







    Hurricane: We are not easy moral women!




    4



    A realistic story

    29.03.2021.


    Some of the celebrity members of the hurricane team exclusively for MONDO revealed details they knew, so they agreed they were not …



    49:17



    4







    Sanja Cusset: For me, my photos without makeup are awesome!








    Instagram

    28.03.2021.


    The host of the popular music competition “Svestay Granda”, her family, husband, …



    03:53











    Marina Viscovi: I cried at Gianni’s concert!








    We did Google

    27.03.2021.


    Singer Marina Viskovic reveals to Monto that she has enough of everything and wants to retire from life in Belgrade.



    03:31











    DAVID RODOSAWLJEVIC: I did not change women like socks!








    Reactions

    26.03.2021.


    David Radosavljevic is a young singing star, which makes women crazy! It’s a new hit, and it’s only for Monto …



    02:54











    Ammar Meshik: Milika Tomasevic and I have always loved each other!








    Netcalterno

    24.03.2021.


    Actor Ammer Messi, the star of the “Game of Judgment” series, speaks exclusively for Mondo, about many more things that are still forbidden …



    49:34











    RUŽA RUPIĆ: Singers hate me because they think I will take their job!




    1



    A realistic story

    22.03.2021.


    YouTube and singer Runa Rubik reveals what she did for Monto in her life, which singers hate her, which …



    48:29



    1







    KSENIJA GRBUSIC: I was shocked when Novak Djokovic followed me!








    Instagram

    21.03.2021.


    Ksenija Grbušić, known to many from social networks for her good voice and guitar playing, is now revealing it for MONDO …



    02:44









