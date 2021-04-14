Sanja Cusset in an unusual version: she is stockpiled and sexy in front of the camera, alone she is crumbling in jeans and sneakers! (Photo)

You are watching
IVANA STAMENKOVIĆ SINDI: Today everything goes over the bed!
2
A realistic story
12.04.2021.
Ivana Stemankovic Cindy, a former member of the “Models” group, revealed what she thinks about today’s relationships and marriages, so she …
46:52
2
You are watching
Vanja Nanadi: I will shave my hair because of the character!
Instagram
11.04.2021.
Young actress Vanza told Mondo what happened to her while playing the nanatic play, so she had to react!
03:45
You are watching
TEA TAIROVIĆ: The boy sent a parachute to pick me up!
We did Google
10.04.2021.
Singer De Dyrovic has finally made it to the headlines after her boyfriend sent her on a plane to spend time together in Turkey.
03:00
You are watching
Milena ERANIĆ: People think I’m an evil and despicable fighter!
1
Viral
08.04.2021.
Many years later, Milena Shornik first rallied her strength, so she talked about the many issues that survived …
14:28
1
You are watching
VANJA KNEŽEVIĆ: I do not regret being disqualified from the competition!
2
A realistic story
05.04.2021.
Exclusively for Mondo, a former participant in the “Sveste Granta” Vanja Knezevik Music Competition …
48:59
2
You are watching
Nuchi: When I sing ballad, I don’t draw the middle finger!
Instagram
04.04.2021.
Famous musician Nucci revealed for Mondo if the famous young singer was with Kobrika, so he brushed it off!
02:45
You are watching
Leon: I was on the verge of giving up music!
2
We did Google
03.04.2021.
Famous young singer Leon, who is compared by many to Brad Pitt, revealed to Monto why he did not come in …
03:20
2
You are watching
Sophia Milosevic: I send Luca photos of beautiful women!
1
Netcalterno
31.03.2021.
Sophia Milosevic, one of the most famous Serbian, but international models, talked about Monto …
42:48
1
You are watching
Hurricane: We are not easy moral women!
4
A realistic story
29.03.2021.
Some of the celebrity members of the hurricane team exclusively for MONDO revealed details they knew, so they agreed they were not …
49:17
4
You are watching
Sanja Cusset: For me, my photos without makeup are awesome!
Instagram
28.03.2021.
The host of the popular music competition “Svestay Granda”, her family, husband, …
03:53
You are watching
Marina Viscovi: I cried at Gianni’s concert!
We did Google
27.03.2021.
Singer Marina Viskovic reveals to Monto that she has enough of everything and wants to retire from life in Belgrade.
03:31
You are watching
DAVID RODOSAWLJEVIC: I did not change women like socks!
Reactions
26.03.2021.
David Radosavljevic is a young singing star, which makes women crazy! It’s a new hit, and it’s only for Monto …
02:54
You are watching
Ammar Meshik: Milika Tomasevic and I have always loved each other!
Netcalterno
24.03.2021.
Actor Ammer Messi, the star of the “Game of Judgment” series, speaks exclusively for Mondo, about many more things that are still forbidden …
49:34
You are watching
RUŽA RUPIĆ: Singers hate me because they think I will take their job!
1
A realistic story
22.03.2021.
YouTube and singer Runa Rubik reveals what she did for Monto in her life, which singers hate her, which …
48:29
1
You are watching
KSENIJA GRBUSIC: I was shocked when Novak Djokovic followed me!
Instagram
21.03.2021.
Ksenija Grbušić, known to many from social networks for her good voice and guitar playing, is now revealing it for MONDO …
02:44