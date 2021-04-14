[podcast] Free company NFC: Buchananers win back | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Episode 423 is in the box!
They stood alone from the first hour of the transfer window, and in the following days they were confirmed. For the first episode of our free agency class tips, head to NFC with Shining Bookers. It’s low rosy for falcons or bears. Overview of conference movements.
Alan Mattie, Raphael Masmajian and Gregory Richard are in the microphone.
Audio
Video
Live download
You can directly save by right-clicking This link Download the podcast directly: Live download.
Listen to the podcast
In the teaser: Touchdown news page on Teaser
On Spotify: Touchdown Act page on Spotify
On the Apple Podcast: Touchdown Act page on the Apple Podcast
On Youtube: YouTube channel
Sewing: Touchdown news page in Stitcher
Tune: Law Page Tune
Podcast Slave: La Page Podcast Addict
Pocket Costs Link: Law Page Pocket Costs
Costbox link: Costbox page
RSS feed for other podcast readers: https://rss.acast.com/touchdown-actu-nfl-podcast
Support us
Want to participate in the show? It is possible By supporting us in Thibby. Tippy helps make the site work, do not hesitate to help us.