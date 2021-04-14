NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

After four seasons at Syracuse University, young Wingman Mawa Jaldi-Tapti (1.88m, 22 years old) decides to take the colors toward the Florida sun Join Miami hurricane.

With the 2020-2021 university season coming to an end with Stanford University’s victory over Arizona in March Madness, recruitment for the 2021-2022 season is already underway. Failing to reach the prestigious competition, the University of Miami decided to recruit hard. The choice of hurricanes fell on a French woman: Meva Jaldi-Tapti.

The key element from the bench with an average of 16 minutes per game this season under the banner of Syracuse, Cain’s native has decided to make a fresh start. In 4 years and 89 appearances, the winger finished with 7.4 points and an average of 3.8 rebounds. In 2019, Jaldi-Thapti will be part of the “All-ACC Freshman Team”.

His new coach Katie Meyer is very excited to add him to the cycle:

“She can defend anyone. She wants to defend, but she has a very versatile attacking game that will complement our attacking style.”

On this voyage, Mewa Jaldi-Tapti will also join two French women who have already been established with the hurricane. He will reunite with 20-year-old leader Kensa Salkus and 22-year-old interior Naomi Mbandu. With only 5 minutes left to eat young Montpellier this season, Kenza Salkus will be eager to show off his third ability. In contrast, Naomi is the strongest element of the Mabundu cycle. Holder won his third season in Florida with 26 minutes, 8 points and an average of 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

So all three of our Frenchmen are in a different situation on this list. Maava Jjaldi-Tabdi is coming, Kensa Salkus needs to ensure success in the cycle and Naomi Mbandu needs to secure her starting spot. Of course, there will be a card for everyone to play.