Home Top News NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

Apr 14, 2021 0 Comments
NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

After four seasons at Syracuse University, young Wingman Mawa Jaldi-Tapti (1.88m, 22 years old) decides to take the colors toward the Florida sun Join Miami hurricane.

With the 2020-2021 university season coming to an end with Stanford University’s victory over Arizona in March Madness, recruitment for the 2021-2022 season is already underway. Failing to reach the prestigious competition, the University of Miami decided to recruit hard. The choice of hurricanes fell on a French woman: Meva Jaldi-Tapti.

The key element from the bench with an average of 16 minutes per game this season under the banner of Syracuse, Cain’s native has decided to make a fresh start. In 4 years and 89 appearances, the winger finished with 7.4 points and an average of 3.8 rebounds. In 2019, Jaldi-Thapti will be part of the “All-ACC Freshman Team”.

His new coach Katie Meyer is very excited to add him to the cycle:

“She can defend anyone. She wants to defend, but she has a very versatile attacking game that will complement our attacking style.”

On this voyage, Mewa Jaldi-Tapti will also join two French women who have already been established with the hurricane. He will reunite with 20-year-old leader Kensa Salkus and 22-year-old interior Naomi Mbandu. With only 5 minutes left to eat young Montpellier this season, Kenza Salkus will be eager to show off his third ability. In contrast, Naomi is the strongest element of the Mabundu cycle. Holder won his third season in Florida with 26 minutes, 8 points and an average of 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

So all three of our Frenchmen are in a different situation on this list. Maava Jjaldi-Tabdi is coming, Kensa Salkus needs to ensure success in the cycle and Naomi Mbandu needs to secure her starting spot. Of course, there will be a card for everyone to play.

Also read … (These are not ads)

READ  Michelle Obama: It is up to all to eradicate racism

You May Also Like

Usa, inde, japon et australie s

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Adagio-londres-Stratford

Adagio opens second residence in Stratford, London

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

Why are “late shows” a real company in the United States?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *