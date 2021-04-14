MLP: Summary of national tournaments including Mets and Patrice

Tuesday, April 13, 2021. 7:33 p.m.

(Update: Wednesday, April 14, 2021. 1:15 p.m.)

Blake Snell did not finish a job after two strikes, losing 8-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Patres on Tuesday.

Snell came to the mount with a two-point cushion as Patres scored two points in the first round of the battle, a thank you to Trent Grisham for a solo Homer.

However, Snell got into trouble and gave Jacob Stallings a double double to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Snell eventually allowed three runs, three wins and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Stallings finished the game with four appearances and three wins in three reserves.

The Mets clear the dual program

The New York Mets beat Philadelphia Bliss 1-3 in a game that set the tone for their doubles program.

The Mets won the doubles table 4-0 in the evening.

The crowd needed an extra set as Jean Segura was tied 2-2 in the sixth set. At the start of the eighth inning, Didi gave Gregorius Philes a lead through a production single that brought Andrew McCutcheon home.

The Mets did not give up. Pete Alonso equalized the score a moment later. The books for this first chapter were closed by Jonathan Wheeler, which brought Jeff McNeill to the plate.

Dominic Smith scored the second homer of the season for the Mets in the opening set.

In Game 2, Marcus Stroman allowed Bliss to bat with four wins in six innings.

Brandon Nimmo scored three runs in two singles matches, while Wheeler scored his other runs in the game. Aaron Nola gave the Mets seven wins and three runs in five innings.

Elsewhere in the nation

Athlete 7 – Diamondbox5

Oak: Jet Lowry scored three runs with a home run

ARI: Carson Kelly scored three runs with a long ball

Cubs 3 – Alcohol 2

CHI: Brandon Woodruff allowed one run and three wins in 6 innings

Mill: Wilson Contreras scored two runs with a Homer

Marlins 14 – Braves8

MIA: Brian Anderson made three points, especially thanks to a home room

ADL: Marcel Hosuna hit a long ball and scored three runs

Nationalists 3 – Cardinals14

Vaas: Stephen Strasbourg allowed eight runs in 4 innings

STL: Cards scored 9 points in the fifth round

Reds 6 – Giants 7

CIN: Luis Castillo hit 7 batters, allowing four runs in 5 innings

SFG: Brandon Crawford scored two runs using the home run

Rockies 0 – Dodgers 7

COL: Antonio Sensetella conceded five points after 2 and two-thirds of the innings

Lot: Trevor Boyer dominated with nine strikeouts and one hit in 7 innings.