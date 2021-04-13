Boeing deliveries increased with the return of the 737 Max

(New York) The return to service of the 737 MAX boosted Boeing’s first – quarter commercial aircraft deliveries and increased orders again in March, according to data released by the company on Tuesday.

France Media Agency

The U.S. manufacturer delivered 77 aircraft in the first three months of the year, including 58 Max, which represents an improvement over the 50 aircraft delivered during the same period last year.

However, this is only half of the 149 aircraft shipped to customers in the first quarter of 2019, and the epidemic affected air traffic more than twenty months after the 737 MAX landed after two fatal accidents.

The manufacturer’s flagship product, Boeing, resumed distribution in late 2020, early 2021, to be returned to the skies by most aviation executives around the world.

Thanks to 185 Max orders, Boeing recorded (156) more orders (196) than were canceled in March.

Purchase orders for 100 aircraft in the Southwest, United Airlines for 25 additional flights and 777 Partners, an investment firm for 24 Max.

But the plane has been facing new setbacks since last week, with Boeing asking 16 companies to stop using certain planes to solve a “potential electrical problem”.

The aircraft manufacturer resumed delivery in March of the 787 “Dreamliner”, which had been suspended since November following the discovery of production defects last summer.