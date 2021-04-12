Home Top News Implant: Approved in Australia

Implant: Approved in Australia

Apr 12, 2021 0 Comments
Implant: Approved in Australia

,


(Boursier.com) – Implant , Which will release its quarterly earnings on April 20, today announces approval for its Madison Total Knee Transformation by the Therapeutic Products Management (DGA) for marketing in Australia. This approval is part of a distribution agreement concluded with KICo in November 2018 for the commercialization of Madison Prostheses, specifically covering the United States and Australia. The new step includes eight international patents, including the Madison Knee Prosthesis range, FDA 510 (k) approval for marketing in the United States, and C.E. obtained in Europe.

Ludovic Lostennett, Managing Director of Implant, declares: “In line with our strategic plan aimed at opening up new countries, this approval follows the FDA’s approval, as well as the CEO, until May 2024. Achievement of new structural measures for the Group”.


© 2021, Boursier.com


READ  Toulouse. Climate: Looking for solutions in Latin America

You May Also Like

The hurricane is blowing in northern Australia

The hurricane is blowing in northern Australia

Seroja et Odette MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC.jpg

Hurricane Zero: Australia is preparing for the worst

A statue of Prince Philip may be erected in his memory in London

A statue of Prince Philip may be erected in his memory in London

Trump s'en prend à nouveau au chef de file des Républicains Mitch McConnell

Trump strikes again at Republican leader Mitch McConnell

bandeaubielsa

Santos goes to groups

Death of Australian Cardinal Edward Cassidy

Death of Australian Cardinal Edward Cassidy

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *