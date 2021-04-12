Implant: Approved in Australia

(Boursier.com) – Implant , Which will release its quarterly earnings on April 20, today announces approval for its Madison Total Knee Transformation by the Therapeutic Products Management (DGA) for marketing in Australia. This approval is part of a distribution agreement concluded with KICo in November 2018 for the commercialization of Madison Prostheses, specifically covering the United States and Australia. The new step includes eight international patents, including the Madison Knee Prosthesis range, FDA 510 (k) approval for marketing in the United States, and C.E. obtained in Europe.

Ludovic Lostennett, Managing Director of Implant, declares: “In line with our strategic plan aimed at opening up new countries, this approval follows the FDA’s approval, as well as the CEO, until May 2024. Achievement of new structural measures for the Group”.