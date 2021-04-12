Bafta: Yoon Yoo-jung won the award for Best Supporting Actress

SEOUL, April 12 (YonHop) – Yoon Yu-Jung has won the Best Supporting Actress award at the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA) for “Minari”.
At the BAFTA ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (UK time), the award for Best Supporting Actress went to Yoon.
She won Maria Buckelova in “Fight, New Filmed Mission”, Niamh Algar in “Come With Horses”, Kosher Ali in “Rocks” and Ashley Madekway in “County Lines”.
In “Minari”, written and directed by South Korean-American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, Yoon plays the strange grandmother Sunja and tells the story of a family of Korean immigrants who settled in Arkansas.
“Thank you so much for this award. All the awards are significant, but especially with the recognition of the British people it is known as Snowfish. They recognized me as a good actress, ”he said in his acceptance speech. “I’m very happy. Thank you very much.”
Thanks to her pre-Oscar successes, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) and the BAFTAs, she is the favorite to compete for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards on April 25.
Yoon, 73, who is popular in South Korea, made a page in the history of local cinema by being nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards, the first time for an actor or actress from South Korea. She will compete with Maria Baklova in “Borat, New Filmed Work”, Glenn Klose in “An American Ode”, Olivia Coleman in “The Father” and Amanda Sefried in “Monk”.
In addition, “Minari” was nominated in six categories, including Best Director and Best Non-English Film in the BAFTAs, but only won the Best Actress award for the supporting role.
The Best Picture award went to Chloe Zhao’s “Nomlandland”, which won the Best Director award, while the Danish film “Trunk” won the Best Foreign Language Film award.