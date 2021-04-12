A statue of Prince Philip may be erected in his memory in London

A monument to Prince Philip is to be erected in London, and the initiative has received the support of members of the British Parliament, the Telegraph reports.

The Telegraph reports that members of the British Parliament have expressed support for plans to erect a statue of Prince Philip on The Mall Avenue, not far from Buckingham Palace. An attempt to gain the support of Boris Johnson.

The idea of ​​erecting a statue of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was initiated in the form of a Online Petition Following the announcement of the press release The death of the prince Deputy, Duke of Edinburgh. By the time the article was published, nearly 7,000 people had already signed up.

The monument may be partially funded by donations, Daily Mention.

Officials and personalities around the world have paid tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away “quietly” on April 9 at the age of 99. His death came after a long battle with heart disease.

Emmanuel Macron He praised her “exemplary life marked by courage, a sense of duty and a commitment to youth and the environment.”

Restricted funeral rites

The funeral of Elizabeth II’s husband will take place on Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle. Due to the health restrictions in force in the United Kingdom, the number of participants in this sacred ceremony should not exceed thirty.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to set aside to allow a member of the royal family to attend the funeral, a statement from 10 Downing Street said the insider had access to.