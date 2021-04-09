Sent to Sam Donald Panthers | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

A page turns in New York. Sam Dornold. Journalist Adam Schifter (ESPN) reports that the quarterback has been sent to the Panthers.

In return, the Jets will have a 6th round pick in 2021, but 222 round picks and a 4th round pick in 2022.

So the third overall pick of the 2018 draft would have spent only three seasons under the green jersey. Sometimes there were promises, often every season there were a lot of injuries, abuses and some more excuses. 30 in the first year, 35 in the second and finally 35 times carried to the ground in 2020. However he played one game less during the last campaign.

Dornold comes from his most statistically complex season, with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

For now, in Carolina, his role is to bring competition to Teddy Bridgewater.

On the side of the Jets, it seems more time than ever to choose a new jug with the second choice of the next draft.