Home Sports Sent to Sam Donald Panthers | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Sent to Sam Donald Panthers | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
Sent to Sam Donald Panthers | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

A page turns in New York. Sam Dornold. Journalist Adam Schifter (ESPN) reports that the quarterback has been sent to the Panthers.

In return, the Jets will have a 6th round pick in 2021, but 222 round picks and a 4th round pick in 2022.

So the third overall pick of the 2018 draft would have spent only three seasons under the green jersey. Sometimes there were promises, often every season there were a lot of injuries, abuses and some more excuses. 30 in the first year, 35 in the second and finally 35 times carried to the ground in 2020. However he played one game less during the last campaign.

Dornold comes from his most statistically complex season, with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

For now, in Carolina, his role is to bring competition to Teddy Bridgewater.

On the side of the Jets, it seems more time than ever to choose a new jug with the second choice of the next draft.

READ  Seahawks' Russell Wilson talks about career after avoiding football

You May Also Like

Cincinnati and Castellanos see the red, false start of A in the MLP

Cincinnati and Castellanos see the red, false start of A in the MLP

Brief MLP: Mike Soroka to lose two-week operations | Two rounds for Lorenzo Cain

Brief MLP: Mike Soroka to lose two-week operations | Two rounds for Lorenzo Cain

Shock reveals the 4 players he takes to fight the MMA Champions

Shock reveals the 4 players he takes to fight the MMA Champions

NFL : Antony Auclair passe de la Floride au Texas

NFL: Anthony Ogler moves from Florida to Texas

lebron s'exprime sur son tir face aux pelicans

LeBron Photo Increases Lakers Fans

One more step towards the NFL for Benjamin Saint-Joste after "Pro Day"

One more step towards the NFL for Benjamin Saint-Joste after “Pro Day”

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *