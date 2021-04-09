NASA’s Innovation Helicopter Latest News, Escape from Mars’ Freezing Temperatures

KOMPAS.com- United States Space Agency Programs (NASA) Flew in a helicopter for the first time Tuesday Seems to be going well. The latest news says, Helicopter ingenuity The rest of the first night the victory was on the surface Red Planet Cold and frozen.

NASA also called the victory a major milestone before preparing to build its first spacecraft.

Quoted from Physics, Thursday (8/4/2021) Ingenuity helicopter finally detached from rover body Diligence NASA last Saturday.

For information, Intelligence was sent to Mars at the same time as landing on Mars on February 18, 2021.

To act, NASA helicopter Perseverance must be freed from Explorer when the ingenious landing on Mars.

Once disassembled, the ingenuity to operate essential heaters that protect electrical components from a cold Tuesday night relies solely on its solar-powered batteries.

The night temperature of Mars is estimated to reach minus 90 degrees Celsius.

Building it through a cold Tuesday night is an extraordinary feat for a NASA helicopter.

“It simply came to our notice then The surface of Mars, “Said Mimi Ang, Ingenious Project Manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“But Intelligence has now confirmed that its batteries have enough insulation, heat and energy to survive a cold night. This is a huge success for the team and we are happy to prepare the intelligence for the first test flight,” Ang continued.

In the coming days, the ingenuity will be tested on its rotor blades and motors.

If all goes well, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory hopes NASA’s intelligent helicopter will be able to launch its first flight to Mars after April 11, 2021.

