Hitman, Dark Web and Bitcoins: A Crime 2.0 Avoid

Story – An Italian man has been arrested for aiding and abetting the criminal services of a Frenchman over the Internet.

In the dark web, you can see it all. Including the so-calledCrime-As a Service, It is not right to use a contract killer for a contract, at least the tailor. Tommaso Grotti, a 38-year-old computer scientist with the Enel Group northwest of Milan, has not recovered from a one-and-a-half-year affair with an office colleague, which ended in July 2020. The young woman turns the 27-year-old on her, to no avail as he harasses her, and he hangs out with Dore. This anonymous network allows opponents of dictatorial regimes to escape persecution, just as terrorists avoid police surveillance. But it also allows criminal acts to be carried out with punishment.

Protected by a VPN that hides its IP address, the IT expert addresses himself to a portal that can only be found on the door under a fake (“kizomu”): Assamese. It is looking for an actor who is ready to take action once the data is received from the target. The mediator assures him that a Frenchman has found his man. But finished