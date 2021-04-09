A new experiment calls into question the laws of physics

According to the initial results of an experiment conducted in the United States, a tiny particle, Mune, may raise doubts about the basic laws that have been operating in the physical world for decades.

The researchers announced this Wednesday that we have seen how electron – like particles – but heavier – work in a way that does not agree with the standard model, which explains the function of the basic particles of the universe.

If confirmed, The discovery will open the door to new physics, pointing to the existence of a still unknown object and energy.

“Today is an extraordinary day, which is greatly anticipated not only by us, but by all international physicists,” said Graciano Venanzoni, co-spokesman for the experiment, known as the “Moon G-2”.

While the results of the experiment are still preliminary, those in charge demonstrate the enormous accuracy of the experiments carried out at the Fermilab Laboratory, a particle acceleration facility in the U.S. Department of Energy located in the state of Illinois.

This discovery was made by passing muons through a magnetic field and seeing that they did not behave as expected based on the standard model. Those in charge point out that the difference between measurements and predictions made under the laws of physics is that this theory does not take into account the presence of particles.

“This size we measure represents the interactions of the muon with everything in the universe. But when theorists calculate the same pattern, using all the known forces and particles from the standard model, we do not have a single answer,” explained Renee Bathemi, head of project simulations.

The physicist from the University of Kentucky stressed in a note: “This is strong evidence that Muon is sensitive to something that is not in our best theory.

Fermilab’s results – a project involving more than 200 scientists from seven countries – seem to confirm similar discoveries made at the Brookhaven Laboratory in the United States in 2001, which have already called into question the laws of physics used up to that point.

According to those responsible for the test, The new results, combined with the results of 2001, are far below what is required to speak of an official discovery by the standards of physics, But they may be the result of statistical circulation.

“Twenty years after the completion of the Brookhaven experiment, it is a great pleasure to finally unravel this mystery,” said Chris Polly, co-spokesman for the project, which participated in the previous experiment.