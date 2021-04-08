MX TakaTak launches #KhelTakaTak challenge with seven IPL teams – Marseille News

As part of #KhelTakaTak, the platform will feature weekly challenges like #FanDanceMove.

MX Dakatak Video has partnered with seven IPL owners, including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Serving more than 150 million monthly active users, the site is now home to all the fun and entertainment of cricket – from net training to locker room chats, humorous dance moves and moments. Interesting behind the scenes. “Our goal is to delight our diverse user base. With this innovative combination, users will be able to learn about the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favorite cricketers and teams, and the opportunity to participate in this year’s competition. Be excited with our engaging #KhelTakaTak challenges,” said MX Player and MX TakaTak CEO Karan Bedi said.

To take advantage of the IPL fever, MX Takadak has introduced the #Keldakadak challenge, which allows its users to get up close and personal with their favorite cricketers. As part of #KhelTakaTak, the stage will feature weekly challenges such as #FanDanceMove, where users can add cricket moves to their dance videos, #BatBalance gets a variety of tasks while holding all the other bat fingers and #BolCricket commentary on challenged situations. In addition, the #KhelTakaTak Challenge allows users to use specially selected stickers to support their teams with their respective anthems.

According to Vinod Pisht, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals, this association provides another way to engage with our fans by giving them the opportunity to express themselves in new and creative ways. For KKR, this partnership is a step towards bringing KKR fans closer to their favorite team. “We have always valued their commitment to KKR’s fans and we want to provide a fun way to team up with fans with the #CheldCad challenge,” said Kostu Ja, Marketing Manager, Kolkata Knight Riders.

“At Rajasthan Royals, we focus on the entertainment aspect that can give our rights to its fans around the world, and this special partnership with MX Dakatak is a step in the direction of expanding our resources to provide that entertainment,” said Chandini Malho, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships and Partnerships, Rajasthan Royals.

