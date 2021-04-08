Leah Trucker: Who is her partner, filmmaker Julian Rampalti? : Slideshow

1/13 Leah Trucker: Who is her partner, filmmaker Julian Rampalti?

2/13 Leah Trucker and director Julian Rampalti at the Cannes Film Festival.

3/13 Lea Trucker meets the public after the screening of the 32nd edition of the festival premiere of the movie “Dukes”, scheduled for January 22, 2020 at Anger de Angers (the festival of the first European films).

4/13 Leah Trucker – Caesar 2019 Revelation Evening at the Petit Palais in Paris, France January 14, 2019 © Oliver Borde / Bestimage

5/13 Leah Trucker – People at the “Phone Point” Winter 2018 Collection Fashion Show on January 24, 2018 in Paris. © Giancarlo Corazini / Bestimage

6/13 Leah Trucker is the goddess of the 15th edition of the “Mon Premiere Festival” held in Paris on October 23, 2019. © Giancarlo Corazini / Bestimage

7/13 Leah Trucker – Attending the Closing Ceremony of the 44th American Film Festival on TV. September 8, 2018 © Denise Kigneborg / Bestimage

8/13 Exclusive – Leela Beckty and Leah Trucker – Recorded by Michael Trucker at the Gabriel Studio in Paris, “Next to Vivement Dimanche” and aired in France on September 22, 2019 2. September 11, 2019 © Guilm Coffeeot / Bestimage

9/13 Leah Trucker – People attend the closing ceremony of the 33rd Gabork Romantic Film Festival on June 15, 2019 © Giancarlo Corazini / Bestimage

10/13 Leah Trucker (Chloe Style and Earrings) in the first scene of “The Dead Don’t Die” during the opening of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, 2019. © Rashid Bellak / Bestimage READ Paul Heyman Seems to Be the New Advocate for Roman Reigns (Video)

11/13 Leah Trucker (Chloe Dress and Earrings) – Photocopy for the opening dinner of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, 2019

12/13 Leah Trucker (Caesar for Best Actress for “Up to the Guard”) – Photo of the 44th Caesar dinner in Phuket, Paris. February 22, 2019 © Pierre Perusso / Bestimage