Asteroid: Another large asteroid orbiting the Earth .. What did NASA say?

The largest asteroid to hit Earth last year, Apophis, has fortunately gone sideways.

Asteroid

The asteroid orbits the earth at a speed of 9 kilometers per second, which is very fast.

The asteroid orbits the earth at a speed of 9 kilometers per second, which is very fast.

NASA scientists discovered the asteroid in March. The asteroid about the size of a football field is expected to be very close to Earth by May 4th.

NASA estimates that the asteroid will be in the range of 260 to 580 meters. They named it AF8. Although it is the smallest of all the asteroids that have hit Earth so far, the speed at which it moves is said to be dangerous. They say a speed of 9 kilometers per second is not normal.

In fact, scientists estimate that the asteroid may have traveled 3.4 million kilometers from Earth. However they are exploring this asteroid very carefully. This is because it is considered to be an asteroid that is harmful to the Earth.

NASA has already identified 22 such asteroids. They believe any one of these is likely to hit the ground running in the next hundred years. The largest of these, the asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) 2880, is predicted to hit Earth.

What exactly are these asteroids?

These are rock-like objects that orbit the sun like a planet. However, they are much smaller than the planets. In our solar system, they appear as belts in the orbits of houses on Mars and Jupiter. They also orbit other planets. Orbit the sun in the same way.

Once in orbit they come very close to Earth.

