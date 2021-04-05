MLP: Shoaib Othani attacked a Homer as a starting pitcher

Sunday, April 4, 2021. 10:51 pm

(Update: Monday, April 5, 2021. 12:36 AM)

Shoaib Othani was a busy and eventful man for Los Angeles Sunday night, winning 7-4 from Jared Walsh late in the ninth inning.

He won the start as a pitcher for the first time in his career and had a regular attacking character. He agreed with his manager Joe Madonna.

Othani was the first to stand on the bench this season, recording a fast throw at 101 mph. In his first round of batting, as the Angels’ second hitter, he gave his team a lead 451 feet from Dylan Cheese’s home.

Othani then continued his dominance. Although he had trouble controlling his shots, when he allowed five walks, he hit seven more batters.

The situation worsened in the fifth round. The passing ball allowed Adam Eaton to cross the home plate, and Jose O’Brien slipped through the ankle on the home plate as Othani tried to cover the home plate. The Angels pitcher was able to get up, but painfully left the game with an out to finish the set.

Othani underwent surgery on Tommy John after his fancy season, which marks the start of his third regular season since June 2018. The organization said the injury would not be serious after Othani left.

Jared Walsh gave the Angels the lead with a long ball, but Rissell Iglesias allowed the White Sox to equalize in the ninth after a poor throw on the third track. Nick came across the matrix plate.

Walsh played heroes in ninth place. He sent Matt Foster’s shot over the fence to end the confrontation.