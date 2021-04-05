Home Top News “Joe Biden and the Reconstruction of America”

“Joe Biden and the Reconstruction of America”

Apr 05, 2021 0 Comments
"Joe Biden and the Reconstruction of America"

CHRONICLE – With Joe Biden, the United States is making its real entry into the multipolar world of the twenty-first century, where the end of its hegemony does not signal its decline.

Harry Truman, son of a senator farmer from Missouri, was elected Democrat in 1944 to become vice president of Franklin Roosevelt. When he died on April 12, 1945, he unexpectedly became 33e President of the United States. A little known man of the machine, removed from strategic questions, he led the United States to victory over Germany. He thus laid the foundations for world order and post-war development, while at the same time developing the strategy that led to the internal disintegration of Soviet religion in 1989. The unlikely president proved himself to be a politician. The moment in twentieth historye Century.

Also read:Keys to Understanding How Joe Biden Handles the Migration Crisis on the Mexican Border

Joe Biden’s fate is not without some similarities with Truman. In its path, first and foremost, as a pillar of the Democratic Party in the Senate for half a century, was in the shadow of Vice President Barack Obama, despised by Hillary Clinton. With the challenges that lie ahead of him, there is no precedent before that

This article is for subscribers only. You have 79% left to find.

Subscribe: 1st month

Can be canceled at any time

Already subscribed? Login

READ  Australian Open> Big Nick also congratulates Australia

You May Also Like

En Floride, des eaux usées toxiques menacent de s'écouler dans la baie de Tampa

Florida poisons threaten to flow into Tampa Bay

Australia: 380 "pilot dolphins" stranded in a gulf

Australia: 380 “pilot dolphins” stranded in a gulf

Un navire US de la Seconde Guerre mondiale retrouvé à 6.500 m de fond, au large des Philippines

The U.S. WWII ship was found outside the Philippines at a depth of 6,500 m

A step towards revolution in Latin America?

A step towards revolution in Latin America?

Woman in the United States

Woman in the United States

Alma Latina, Australia Tours and Jetset Voyages: 3 New Brochures for 2021

Alma Latina, Australia Tours and Jetset Voyages: 3 New Brochures for 2021

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *