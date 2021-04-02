Olympic Stadium | Alloys are open for displaying NFL games

(Montreal) Montreal Alloutes leaders have opened up the possibility of hosting games at the National Football League Olympic Stadium.

The Canadian Press

Beginning in 2022, every NFL club will play one game outside the United States at least once every eight years. The NFL has made it clear that it plans to focus on hosting games in Canada, the UK, Mexico, Europe and South America.

On Wednesday, managers at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal expressed interest in hosting the National Football League.

The best meetings in the history of the Canadian Football League were held at the Olympic Stadium. In 1977, Montreal Alloutes played one game in front of 69,093 spectators, a CFL record.

As for Alutes, who play their local games at the Percival-Molson Stadium, which can accommodate more than 20,000 spectators, any action that highlights football is welcome.

“As the only professional football team in Quebec, we welcome large-scale football events to be held in the province,” Alutes leaders noted in a statement to La Press. Canadian.

“For two years, our game has been hysterical with the Quebec players in the Super Bowl in mid-February. If an NFL game in Montreal makes our fans happy to see more football, we can only be happy.”

In 2019, Laurent Duvernay-Dortiff, an offensive lineman from Mont-Saint-Hillary, helped the Kansas mayor win the Super Bowl. Notre Dame-des-Pins tight end Anthony Ackler was part of the regular lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won the Vince-Lombardy Trophy last February.

Over the years, the NFL has provided Canada with a number of games from its pre-season schedule, including two matches at the Olympic Stadium.

On August 18, 1988, in front of 39,112 spectators, the New York Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns 11-7. On August 9, 1990, the Pittsburgh Steelers outnumbered the New England Patriots by 30-14 to 26,869 fans.

However, the only team to play regular season games north of the Canada-US border is the NFL. Between 2008 and 2013, they held one game each year at the Rogers Center in Toronto.