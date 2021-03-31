Top 5 Places to Visit in South America

Fantastic scenery and spectacular cities, this is what South America has to offer. We present to you the 5 most beautiful places to visit in South America. From the stunning scenery of the Amazon rainforest to the festival of Rio de Janeiro, beyond the mysterious remnants of Machu Picchu in South America, there is more to amazing and memorable things in South America than any serious globotter wants.

5 Beautiful Places to Visit in South America

Let’s start with a city full of Joey de Vivre: the amazing Wild Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Every year, in February or March, the city hosts one of the largest festivals in the world: the famous Rio Carnival. During the festivities, which last for several days, you will be amazed at the parades in fabulous costumes, dancing in the most luxurious way, indulging in culinary delights, forgetting everything, but pure pleasure. But outside of the festival season, you know how to promote Rio: so you can indulge in year-round sunshine in Copacabana, cool off at sea and go for a hike on Rio’s home mountain Sugar Mountain, with fantastic views included.

Continue towards Colombia towards the beautiful Cartagena on the northwest coast of the country. This Caribbean city is known as the magnificent city of the 16th century, which will particularly amaze architectural enthusiasts, but also for its soft white sandy beaches and shady palm trees. In addition to iconic sites such as the Torre del Reloz or Castillo de San Felipe de Barjas, you can also visit many interesting museums or stop at several local restaurants to taste delicious Colombian cuisine.

Once you get to Argentina you will want to come to it again and again, and the country’s famous capital, Buenos Aires, has more to offer than just what you can do in one accommodation. In this spectacular city, you can not only visit a spectacular museum of the history of the country, but also admire its magnificent architecture during the walk, for example, when visiting the palace Palace Casa Rosada. In the La Boca district you can go shopping or taste the delicious Argentine specials, while cultural enthusiasts should not miss an opera in the Detro Colon.

Modern cities steeped in history, we now take you to a site that takes you straight to the past of South America: Machu Picchu, an ancient Inca city in Peru. The ruins of the fort still raise many questions today and are undoubtedly the most important archaeological site throughout South America. If you want to see Machu Picchu, you have a number of options, whether it’s a leisurely day tour, which takes you directly to the castle by train or bus, or a multi-day trek through Peru’s spectacular mountainous terrain. You can find more than the ancient city.

If you want to see a place like nowhere else in the world, head to the Salar de Uni, Bolivia, with more than 10,000 square kilometers of salt flats that offer scenes that seem to come out of a fantasy film: endless white expanses that look like a giant mirror reflecting the whole world after the rain, waiting for you here Definitely will surprise you.

