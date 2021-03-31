Home Top News Gardens of Pleasure, music entertainment in 19th century London

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
During the 18th and 19th centuries, many of London’s parks and gardens were opened to the public. Only one step should be taken to open the “pleasure” gardens – for a small fee – walking, refreshing, entertaining and… music!

“Jordins to Blazer” music

Gardens – especially Voxhall – known by many great composers such as Handel – offer a wide variety of music. The discourses (a king in the organ gardens) are mixed with rhythms such as “Voxhall songs”, solo songs, duets and small contours. But music, music shows are very popular. But the main attraction is the excellent opera stars who performed there.

Music programming

George Friedrich Handel (1685-1759)Water Music Suite on G Major HWV350 (1736) IV. Menu
Amsterdam Baroque Group hosted by Dunn Coopman
Erdo 4509-91716-2

Johan Christian Bach (1735-1782)Consortium Symphony in E. Flat Major, III. Minuvetto
Barley of tools, movement Roy Goodman
Hyperion CDA 66896

John Mahon (vv. 1748-1834)Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in F Major (1775?) III. The Wandon God: Rondo
Colin Lawson (clarinet), The Barley of Instruments, directed by Roy Goodman
Hyperion CDA 66896

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)A new Irish tune (1689)
Anglican Moullan, three lutes
I will look at MIR 033

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)Concert on D Major RV93 (Circa 1730) III. Alegro
Julian Martino (Mandolin), Italian concert, directed by Rinaldo Alessandrini
naïve V5455

George Friedrich Handel (1685-1759)Music for Royal Fireworks (1749) I. Opening
English concert, directed by Trevor Pinnacle
Archive 415129-2

George Friedrich Handel (1685-1759)Music for Royal Fireworks (1749) IV. Happiness English concert, directed by Trevor Pinnacle
Archive 415129-2

Thomas Arne (1710-1778)Elemental concert number 5 on G Minor (1751) II. Happy with the spirit
Jean Killo (Berlin Lutheran Church’s Grand Orchestra Kluger), Berlin’s Brandborgois Band, conductor Rene Klobenstein
Universal 480 2008

Thomas Arne (1710-1778)Contacted “The Morning” (1755)
Emma Kirkby (soprano), The Barley of Instruments, directed by Roy Goodman
Hyperion CDA 66237

James Hooke (1746-1827)Willow song (Shakespeare, Othello)
April Condello, Soprano
Decca 4824765

John Marsh (1752-1828)Symphony No. 6 at D Major (1796) IV. Happy humor
London Mozart Players, directed by Matthias Palmert
Santosh CHAN 104458

