The difference between total solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse, causes and when it occurs

GREGET.co.id – Solar eclipse is one of the rare natural phenomena that always attracts attention. Total solar eclipses and annular eclipses are two types of solar eclipses that are considered rare.

What is a solar eclipse and how does it occur?

In essence, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, causing the moon to hover over the earth.

A solar eclipse can occur only during the lunar phase, when the moon goes directly between the sun and the earth and casts its shadow on the earth’s surface.

Solar eclipses come in all shapes and sizes and are always interesting to watch. Total solar eclipse (GMT) and ring solar eclipse are two of them (GMC).

So, how does a total solar eclipse differ from a circular solar eclipse?

The process of a solar eclipse, total solar eclipse and a circular solar eclipse are affected by many factors.

Total solar eclipse

Total solar eclipses are a rare occurrence in the sky. It is not surprising that the presence of a solar eclipse is always considered important.

When this eclipse occurs, the Sun’s 864,000 miles in diameter is 400 times the diameter of Earth’s satellite, which is only 2,160 miles in diameter.

However, the Moon is 400 times closer to the Earth than the Sun, although the ratio varies due to the two elliptical orbits.

As a result, the full moon is fully visible when the orbital planes are aligned, which effectively obscures the solar disk.

There are two types of shadow or umbrella, the first is a part of the shadow, where all light is blocked. Ambra is a dark, slender cone that is surrounded by a penumbra, a light funnel-shaped shade that blocks sunlight.

The total solar eclipse occurs based on the distance between the Earth moving in an elliptical orbit around the Sun, and the Moon moving in an elliptical orbit around the Earth, so the distance between these celestial objects varies.

As the sun gets closer to the earth and the moon gets farther away, the moon appears smaller in the sky than the sun.

When does a total solar eclipse occur?

Although total solar eclipses are rare, this does not mean that they are rare optical phenomena.

This is because a total solar eclipse occurs somewhere on the Earth’s surface every 18 months, or once every two years.

Ring solar eclipse

This solar eclipse is the most common or frequent occurrence. Last year, there was a circular solar eclipse in the Indonesian sky.

What is a ring solar eclipse and how does it occur?

A circular solar eclipse occurs on June 6, 2020, when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are properly aligned and the Moon’s disk visible from Earth is smaller than the Sun’s disk.

“As a result, when the eclipse reaches its peak, the sun appears as a ring, dark in the middle and bright at the edges,” explains the official website of the Meteorological, Climate and Geophysical Organization (PMKG).

When a solar eclipse occurs, the amount of light or brightness in the sky fades dramatically during the day, creating an atmosphere as dark as night.

The two types of lunar shadows that form during this eclipse are Antumbra and Penumbra.

A solar eclipse in the region traveled by Antumbra is a circular solar eclipse.

For the penumbra region, a partial solar eclipse is the observed eclipse phenomenon.