Reggie Fills-Aime leaves GameStop, We Recommend 10 Plans To Occupy His Time

Within a year of joining the chain of stores’ board of directors, the magnificent Reggie Fills-Ime, the former head of Nintendo in the United States, will already be leaving the ship.

• read more: Nintendo Switch: 4K and LED screen by the end of the year?

• read more: 7 Suggestions to Make Switches Better in 2021 (and Crazy Dreams)

We can say that his departure, which will take effect next June, is very mysterious at this time. In that sense, it is not Reggie who broke the news, but rather one Administrative document Uploaded earlier this week from GameStop and sold out.

He will not be the only one to drop the board of directors of the American company this summer. Eight other members will do the same, including the former CEO of Walmart US and the current head of Betsmart.

Why is Reggie leaving the gamestop? We know nothing and the rest is no web. The administrative document that issued the departure order acknowledges that these “did not come because of disagreement” [GameStop] In any case related [ses] Functions, policies or practices ”.

In short, we do not know until the sublime nature involved illuminates us with His wisdom.

However, one thing is for sure, Reggie is not in danger of getting bored and even gives up his role at the gamestop.

First of all, don’t get bored when you’re Reggie Fills-Ime. Two, the dynamic manager is involved on other boards, including one Large company that manufactures boats and marine parts. Incredible.

Also, in the worst case scenario, if he is ever looking for a new hobby, the Bess Sur Start team has worked out a complete list of 10 recommendations specifically for him.

There she was:

Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again Became president of Nintendo in the United States again

Not that we don’t like Duck Bowser, but let’s say this with Reggie … that’s a different matter. We’m bored!