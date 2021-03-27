Home Top News A connection with Ryaner between Rhodes and London this summer

A connection with Ryaner between Rhodes and London this summer

Since the beginning of July, the Irish company has been providing two flights a week.

While places like Charleroi in Belgium and Dublin in Ireland were already on display at Rhodes-Avron Airport, Rhinoceros added a third on Friday, March 26th. This summer the Irish company is introducing a new route between Rhodes and London. The launch is scheduled for early July, with two flights a week, and the London airport involved is Stansted.

Taking into account the fact that the health activities associated with the Convit-19 are constantly changing, Ryanair now allows two flight date changes for free. Passengers can book their flights to stay in the UK, and if they postpone or change travel dates they can do so for free until the end of October 2021.

As Julian Transand, Irish Marketing Manager for France, Morocco and Penelox, would like to point out, the good news for this flexibility is not limited to: “To celebrate this new line between Rhodes and the United Kingdom, we begin on Saturday, March 27 at 11.59pm, on www.ryanair.com, with tickets 24.99. Ticket sales ”.

