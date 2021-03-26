National League Eastern Division: Analysis and Predictions

If the Eastern Division of the National League was not tough, I don’t know what would be.

In fact, although the Atlanta Braves seem to be starting out in first place, a hot fight between the New York Mets, the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Bliss plays the role of upside down and runner-up for the playoff spot.

Despite their excellent 2020 season, the Miami Marlins could be knocked out, but they should not be taken out of the equation too quickly. The Florida formation made a huge leap during the last campaign.

Here is a brief analysis of the teams in the Eastern Division of the National League, followed by the predictions of our correspondents.

Brave

The Braves had to make up for the loss of Marcel Hosuna in the outfield. They did by bringing him back to their ranks. Atlanta could come back to a hair’s breadth from last year’s World Series, especially if Austin Riley takes a gallon on the third pad or that gap is resolved during the campaign.

Marlins

Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2003, the Marlins still have a number of points. If the offense happens they may again exceed expectations because Mount is the team’s strength. The team, made up mainly of dumpers, is under the Mount 26s.

Meets

The culture of the Mets has changed dramatically since the arrival of new owner Steve Cohen, a testament to the acquisitions of Carlos Carrasco, Francisco Lindor, Trevor May and James McCann. Although 18 new faces appear on the list of 40, New York wants to make the playoffs the least.

Nationalists

The day after winning the 2019 World Series, nationalists must return to their standards. However, it is necessary to address their shortcomings in the third cushion, a continuing issue in the Eastern Division of the National League, because Carter Keepum knows the role of his difficulties. The health of Stephen Strasbourg will also be monitored.

Phyllis

The relief sector is again the heels of the Pillies, which sank them in 2020. The addition of Jose Alvarado, Archie Bradley and Sam Coonrod will not be affected, but it is not enough. However, the broad receiver J.T. The best news for Realmudo’s return may have been announced by new interior cook Dave Domprovsky.

A surprise for both of our writers is on the horizon, with Marlins in the second row and the Mets in the first row. Otherwise, everyone sees Marlins ending up in the slums. According to the division head, the Braves seem to be alone in the world, while the two, three and four teams are very divided. A hot struggle in sight.

See you next time for the American League East Division!