Six Days PC Specifications at Fallujah, an FPS game for a real story!

Some time ago, HighWire Games released the trailer for Six Days in Fallujah. Most recently, his party is now in P.C. Fallujah has announced Six Days in the specifications, which is very interesting with the game. With the existing game, players can see how the dynamics and scenes are in the game.

With a 6-minute video, HighWire Games shows what opponents players will face while in Fallujah. Interestingly, we can find any kind of communication in this game. Visually, this game offers very epic and impressive effects.

Fantastic thing is that some of the players who experienced the war situation in Fallujah said that this game gives an atmosphere almost close to the real version. So, it is not surprising why this game is so sexy for many people.

Jatwal release six days in Fallujah

A little information, Fallujah is one of the cities in Iraq. This game also takes the real story of the conflict in the city. At that time, Iraqi and US troops jointly chose to confront ISIS, which also controlled the Fallujah area.

Providing scenes that are so awesome and enjoyable, this game deserves us to wait for its existence. This game will be made by a leading designer Hollow And Rule – Jaime Griezmer as composer with Marty O’Donnell from Hollow.

Based on the information available, this game was actually developed from 2016 and was only realized this year. For the release schedule of this game, there is no additional information about when it will be officially released for six days in Fallujah. Wait, it’s good to have PC specifications to play this game.

Specificacy PC six days in Fallujah

For those interested in playing this game, Dafunda Game summarizes it PC specifications Play it. Here are the six days you need to prepare for PC in Fallujah specifications:

Minimum specifications

You: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i3 or AMD FX-6300

Intel i3 or AMD FX-6300 Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD580

Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Sound card: Direct-X compatible

Recommended specifications

You: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i7-8700 or AMD 1800

Intel i7-8700 or AMD 1800 Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega64

Nvidia GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega64 Sound card: Direct-X compatible

Well, that’s a little information about PC Six Days and the game in the Fallujah specifications Steam. What do you think about playing six days at Fallujah? Feel free to share your opinion via the comments column.

