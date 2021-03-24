Vodafone Idea shocks consumers, raises recharge prices

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has increased the prices of its two-family postpaid plan across the country. The family postpaid plan has been increased from Rs 588 to Rs 649. Rs.749 plan.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has increased the prices of its two-family postpaid plan across the country. The family postpaid plan has been increased from Rs 588 to Rs 649. The Rs 749 plan has now been raised to Rs 799.

Rs. In addition to the Rs 649 and Rs 799 plans, the V family also offers Rs 99, Rs 948 and Rs 1,348 postpaid plans, according to telecom technology companies. All Vi family postpaid plans offer the benefit of 200GB data rollover. This includes Amazon Prime, G5, V Movies, TV, mobile security insurance, annual subscription, unlimited calls and Rs 100 SMS per month.

Vi Family Postpaid Plan Offers Rs 649 ..

The Wee Family Postpaid monthly plan is currently priced at Rs. Is 649. Earlier, it was priced at Rs 598. It provides two links, including a single link. It will provide a total of 80GB of data. 50GB for primary connection and 30GB for secondary connection will provide unlimited calls and 100 free SMS.

Vi Family Postpaid Plan Rs.799 Offers ..

Previously, the Vi family postpaid plan was priced at Rs 749. Now it has been changed to Rs.799. Newly it will provide 3 links. One of them is the primary link and the rest are add-ons. It can get a total of 120 GB of data. It comes with 60GB primary and 30GB secondary connections. For Rs 969 you can get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per month just like the family postpaid plan.

Vi Family Postpaid Plans Rs 948, Rs 999, Rs 1,348 Benefits

– The Rs 948 Vi Family Postpaid Plan offers two links. One of these is primary and the other is additional. Users can get up to 150GB of data per month through the primary connection. Users will get 30GB of monthly data through the plugin. It will offer a total of five connections at a rate of Rs 249 per month.

– Rs.999 postpaid plan with primary link including four additional links .. Five links available. Users can get a total of 200 GB of data. It offers 80GB of data over the primary connection and 30GB of data for secondary users.

– The latter Rs 1,348 Vi Family Postpaid plan will provide unlimited data to primary connection users. It will also provide 30GB of data via a secondary connection.

