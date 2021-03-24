Home Technology “Folds twice” … a site that predicts the next version of Samsung phones

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
South Korean company Samsung is set to launch a new foldable phone by the end of 2021.NikkiIn its Asian version.

According to the site report, the upcoming phone will have dual folding capability, unlike the first version folding once, and work on its design is still ongoing.

If the reports are correct, it will be the third device in the “Samsung” group of foldable phones after “Galaxy Z Fold” and “Z Flip”, but the design states that the design is still in its infancy.

It is unclear whether Samsung will accept the same “Galaxy Z Flip” design.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch new versions of its foldable phones such as the “Galaxy Z Fold” and “Galaxy Z Flip” this year.

The report points out that the company’s plan to offer foldable phones has come because it does not want to launch the new “Galaxy Note” phone this year.

The company is trying to differentiate between the “Galaxy S” series and the “Galaxy Note” phone, as the “S” pen is the only difference between the Note phones for a while. But the latest Galaxy S phones also support the use of stylus.

The company plans to produce more foldable phones each year, similar to the Note phones, which produce more than 10 million devices annually.

