Will Donald Trump soon return to social media “with his own site”?

“I think we’re going to see President Trump back on social media with his own site in two months,” Jason Miller told Fox News.

He only mentioned several meetings in Mar-e-Lago, the Republican billionaire’s residence in Florida, and did not want to go into further details about the plans for this “site.”

“It’s not just one company approaching the president, there are many companies,” and “this new site will be huge, everyone will love it, it will bring millions and millions, tens of thousands of subscribers to this new site,” he added.

Twitter, the New York businessman’s main communications tool, deleted the @realDonaldTrump account and its 88 million subscribers after his supporters attacked Capital on January 6.

The former president, who left the White House on January 20 after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, has been temporarily or permanently blocked by the Internet on other major social networking sites or sites, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapshot. .

Since then, although he has been very influential within the Republican Party and has not refused to run for president, medieval and thunderous news of American political career have been rarely heard in recent years.