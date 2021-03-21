Home Science Science: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Mar 21, 2021 0 Comments
Michael Ginsberg, a nutritionist and medical scientist, in an interview with the television channel “Svesta” named the products that improve brain function and allow to maintain mental abilities in good condition.

Fatty marine fish, such as salmon or mackerel, are highly beneficial to brain cells, he said. “There are a lot of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids that make up nerve cell membranes,” Ginsberg said.

Eggs and egg yolks are second in terms of benefits to the mind. They contain the phospholipids needed to make membranes. Third place on the list was taken by “colored vegetables” such as carrots, tomatoes, peppers and pumpkin. “They contain beta carotene and carotenoids, which have an antioxidant effect,” the expert explained.

It is noteworthy that the fourth place in this list went to citrus fruits and the fifth – to many spices and seasonings such as turmeric, ginger and garlic.

Formerly a British oncologist “Listed” The main symptoms of a brain tumor are, of course, seizures and sudden weakness.

