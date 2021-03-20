Home Top News Friday evening without access to Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – LINFO.re

Friday evening without access to Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – LINFO.re

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Friday evening without access to Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger - LINFO.re

The global blackout of three Facebook-owned sites lasted twenty minutes on Friday, March 19, early in the morning.

Reported difficulties

Many users of social networks use Facebook and Instagram, And instant messaging Share Report Breakdown Friday morning. For about twenty minutes they encountered difficulties on the platforms. For example, on Instagram, it is reported that the most reported difficulties are related to the inability to go to their news feed Huffington Post. On Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, users found it difficult to send or receive messages.

No explanation from Facebook

All three sites are owned by Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook Asked about this obscurity, but could not give an answer as to its size or duration. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused problems accessing some Facebook services. We have fixed this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”, Facebook spokesman quoted in the evening Parisian.

According to PFMTV, At least 20,000 people are said to be affectedInstagram In France against more than 130,000 in the United States. It is noteworthy that within twenty minutes of the first feedback from Internet users, it returns to normal.

> Read also: Instagram: A series of activities to better protect children

READ  Hayden Christensen returns to Star Wars in the OP-VAN series

You May Also Like

BFMTV

Fabric pockets sewn in France to retrieve orphan marsupials

In Latin America, "there is opposition from the people"

In Latin America, “there is opposition from the people”

jeu aventure Londres activité

Solve the mysteries of London like a detective in this high-speed game

votes élections maire Londres

London: Deputy Patel wants to reform the mayoral election

Australia's fire sent smoke into the stratosphere like a volcanic eruption (layer)

Australia’s fire sent smoke into the stratosphere like a volcanic eruption (layer)

Vaccination record Londres

I was vaccinated in London in 60 seconds

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *