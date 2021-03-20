Friday evening without access to Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger – LINFO.re

The global blackout of three Facebook-owned sites lasted twenty minutes on Friday, March 19, early in the morning.

Reported difficulties

Many users of social networks use Facebook and Instagram, And instant messaging Share Report Breakdown Friday morning. For about twenty minutes they encountered difficulties on the platforms. For example, on Instagram, it is reported that the most reported difficulties are related to the inability to go to their news feed Huffington Post. On Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, users found it difficult to send or receive messages.

No explanation from Facebook

All three sites are owned by Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook Asked about this obscurity, but could not give an answer as to its size or duration. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused problems accessing some Facebook services. We have fixed this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”, Facebook spokesman quoted in the evening Parisian.

According to PFMTV, At least 20,000 people are said to be affectedInstagram In France against more than 130,000 in the United States. It is noteworthy that within twenty minutes of the first feedback from Internet users, it returns to normal.

