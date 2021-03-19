Solve the mysteries of London like a detective in this high-speed game

In view Deconfinement rules that began to soften, March 29 It should be made easier to continue, how to play an adventure game on the streets of London with your loved ones?

For 19 per person, three to four hours of in-depth experiences are brought to you Hidden. Wear your Sherlock Holmes costume and discover the mysteries of the capital! The (re) original way to find London when you have a good time. Only teams of two are accepted or teams created only by people from your home. From March 29, 6 players will be allowed to go on the adventure together, or a maximum of two houses.

To be able to play, you need to go to the site Hidden Book your session according to the times available. For individuals who wish to stay indoors, an hour sink is offered for 11 per person. This is your turn!

