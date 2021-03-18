Home Technology It screams. NASA has released the sound of a diligent vehicle driving on Mars

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released the sound created by the diligence of a robotic researcher as it travels over the surface of Mars. AP report that it will be disturbing to earthly standards, making noise, buzzing and banging.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JBL) publishes over 16 minutes of audio on its website NASA In Pasadena, diligence is based on work.

“If you hear these sounds while driving my car, I’ll call you to stop and dig,” commented JBL’s Dave Cruel. “But if you take a minute to consider what you are asking and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense,” he added.

The rover’s perseverance landed on Mars on February 18 in a lake abyss. There is no audio recording for the landing, but NASA has previously released a short audio recording made diligently after the landing. There is a great sound from the rover, and in the background there are gases of air on the surface of the planet. The space company also previously showed a video of the robotic spacecraft landing.

The vehicle’s mission was to search for traces of microbial life in ancient times, but also to perform tasks related to preparing future human travels to Mars.

Video: NASA releases breathtaking footage from the landing of Rosa Perseverance

NASA releases breathtaking footage from the landing of the rover diligence | Video: NASA

