Home Top News ATP – Open 13> Medvedev: “Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body”

ATP – Open 13> Medvedev: “Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body”

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
ATP - Open 13> Medvedev: "Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body"

Seed No. 1 in Marseille, Daniel Medvedev will be eager to win the tournament, having left early after he lost to Gilles Simon in the quarterfinals last year. Fifteen days after an Australian, he advanced to the final, where the Russians had some difficulties returning to Europe, especially with an entry defeat against Serbian Lajovic. At a press conference, World No. 3 offers an explanation for the decline in this format, but has only kept positive since these last tennis months:

«Getting Rotterdam ready and switching between matches is not easy. Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body and are difficult to adjust. I wanted to be aggressive in Rotterdam, but my shots weren’t good enough. I played defensively against my will. Overall, these last three months have been fantastic for tennis. I know what I can do when I play well, and my goal is to win in Marseille this year.»

To enter the race, Daniel will face Belarusian Gerasimo (76)e Worldwide). A match from 10 a.m. tomorrow.

On Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 6:17 pm

READ  ESO and SAFE begin to implement the Stroke Action Plan

You May Also Like

Équipe du Brésil championne en 2019

2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

An agreement to make peace

An agreement to make peace

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Incendie

Australia: 2019/2020 “Clearly” burned by global warming

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

Coronavirus: londres exige de recevoir tous les vaccins commandes[reuters.com]

London demands to get all the vaccines ordered

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *