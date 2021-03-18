Home Top News Art defines itself long before its time in the United Kingdom

Art defines itself long before its time in the United Kingdom

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
art rues royaume uni
Issued by Vanessa Arnell | On 03/18/2021 at 2:34 pm | Updated on 03/18/2021 at 2:42 pm

After Wonder Art, it was another art project captured not only on the streets of London, but throughout the United Kingdom. For our greatest joy to all.

You may have already noticed some of the works during a walk or when going shopping with your local merchant. Billboards have lost their original meaning to accommodate photographs, paintings, slogans and a wide variety of arts.

Art comes to British billboards

This project was conceived by the British advertising agency BUILDHOLLYWOOD. ” Your location or mine 43 brings together 43 artists. The latter is aptly named. “Your place or mine. Roads do not belong to anyone, they belong to all of us at once. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; A similar project has already begun on the streets of Paris British-Lebanese singer Mika last month.

At a time when galleries and museums keep their doors closed, the elite nature of art no longer thanks this association of painters, photographers and designers, democratizing it by exposing it to the public eye.

Your place or mine – BuiltHollywood

So that London News does not miss anything, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

READ  At least 140 lawmakers plan to challenge the outcome of the US congressional election

You May Also Like

Australie: un fugitif retrouvé nu dans une zone infestée de crocodiles

The fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

ATP - Open 13> Medvedev: "Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body"

ATP – Open 13> Medvedev: “Temperature changes between Australia and Europe affect your body”

Équipe du Brésil championne en 2019

2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

An agreement to make peace

An agreement to make peace

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Incendie

Australia: 2019/2020 “Clearly” burned by global warming

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *