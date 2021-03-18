Art defines itself long before its time in the United Kingdom

After Wonder Art, it was another art project captured not only on the streets of London, but throughout the United Kingdom. For our greatest joy to all.

You may have already noticed some of the works during a walk or when going shopping with your local merchant. Billboards have lost their original meaning to accommodate photographs, paintings, slogans and a wide variety of arts.

Art comes to British billboards

This project was conceived by the British advertising agency BUILDHOLLYWOOD. ” Your location or mine 43 brings together 43 artists. The latter is aptly named. “Your place or mine. Roads do not belong to anyone, they belong to all of us at once. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; A similar project has already begun on the streets of Paris British-Lebanese singer Mika last month.

At a time when galleries and museums keep their doors closed, the elite nature of art no longer thanks this association of painters, photographers and designers, democratizing it by exposing it to the public eye.

Your place or mine – BuiltHollywood

So that London News does not miss anything, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !