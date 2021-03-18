2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

The 2021 US Cup, based in Argentina and Colombia, takes place from June 13 to July 10. The team released the schedule of matches on Monday. Brazil starts against Venezuela.

La Conmepol 2021 on Monday 15 March released the official website of the United States Cup 2021 on Monday. The tournament, based in Argentina and Colombia, features a total of 10 South American teams and runs from June 13 to July 10. Defending champions Brazil will make their debut on June 14, 2021 in Medellin, Colombia against Venezuela.

Drawn in Group B, along with Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Venezuela, the Brazilian team will play all their matches in the 2021 USA Cup group stage in Colombia.

Divided into two teams of five teams each, the top four qualifying teams from each group stage group will play in the quarterfinals. In knockout mode, the winners of the knockout matches advance to the semifinals and championship finals. Thus, the finalists will play in a total of seven matches of the 2021 USA Cup.

Face-to-face Brazil at the group stage:

Round 1: Brazil x Venezuela

Date: 14/06

Location: Medellin (COL)

2nd round: Brazil x Peru

Date: 18/06

Location: Kali (COL)

3rd round: Brazil x Colombia

Date: 24/06

Location: Barranquilla (COL)

4th round: Brazil x Ecuador

Date: 28/06

Location: Bogota (COL)

Below are the 2021 Copa America teams here:

Group A:

Argentina

Bolivia

Chili

Paraguay

Uruguay

Group B:

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Peru

Venezuela