Home Top News 2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

2021 US Cup: Brazil debuts against Venezuela

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Équipe du Brésil championne en 2019

The 2021 US Cup, based in Argentina and Colombia, takes place from June 13 to July 10. The team released the schedule of matches on Monday. Brazil starts against Venezuela.

La Conmepol 2021 on Monday 15 March released the official website of the United States Cup 2021 on Monday. The tournament, based in Argentina and Colombia, features a total of 10 South American teams and runs from June 13 to July 10. Defending champions Brazil will make their debut on June 14, 2021 in Medellin, Colombia against Venezuela.

Drawn in Group B, along with Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Venezuela, the Brazilian team will play all their matches in the 2021 USA Cup group stage in Colombia.

Divided into two teams of five teams each, the top four qualifying teams from each group stage group will play in the quarterfinals. In knockout mode, the winners of the knockout matches advance to the semifinals and championship finals. Thus, the finalists will play in a total of seven matches of the 2021 USA Cup.

Face-to-face Brazil at the group stage:

Round 1: Brazil x Venezuela
Date: 14/06
Location: Medellin (COL)

2nd round: Brazil x Peru
Date: 18/06
Location: Kali (COL)

3rd round: Brazil x Colombia
Date: 24/06
Location: Barranquilla (COL)

4th round: Brazil x Ecuador
Date: 28/06
Location: Bogota (COL)

Below are the 2021 Copa America teams here:

Group A:
Argentina
Bolivia
Chili
Paraguay
Uruguay

Group B:
Brazil
Colombia
Ecuador
Peru
Venezuela

READ  M.S. Marvel: Newcomer Iman Velani plays Marvel's first screen Muslim hero

You May Also Like

An agreement to make peace

An agreement to make peace

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Moderna tests children with its anti-govt vaccine

Incendie

Australia: 2019/2020 “Clearly” burned by global warming

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

A large green bee attracts nets found in Australia (video)

Coronavirus: londres exige de recevoir tous les vaccins commandes[reuters.com]

London demands to get all the vaccines ordered

London is redefining its place in the world

London is redefining its place in the world

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *