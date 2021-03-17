London is redefining its place in the world

Conclusion – Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected new foreign and security policy priorities.

Reporter in London

The UK needs to find its place in the post-Brexit world. Freed from the European backwaters, the country could finally reach the open sea and regain global influence, according to the Brexiters. This is the whole concept of “Global Britain”. The “integrated review” released this Tuesday before the British Parliament should give meaning to this vision, setting new priorities for British foreign policy, security and security.

One of the most spectacular announcements, the most unexpected, result Strengthening of British nuclear weapons. Number of weapons carried by four submarines, with three decades of progressive disarmament Trident Will increase by more than 40%. The maximum share of nuclear weapons will increase from 180 to 260. This increase is justified by a “Emerging Range of Technological and Theoretical Threats” Worldwide. British nuclear weapons can