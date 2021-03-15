The allegation of illegal data collection in private mode has not escaped Google investigation

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has failed to file a complaint against users who have accused the Internet of monitoring their activity, even when the Chrome browser is running in incognito mode.

On Friday, March 12, a U.S. federal judge refused to categorize a complaint filed by three users in June against Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Bloomberg reported that their data was related to confidentiality.

“The court ruled that Google did not inform its users that Google was engaging in data collection while the user was in private browsing mode,” Judge Lucy Coe concluded.

Permanent monitoring

Users who have filed a lawsuit claim that other Google tools used by websites are able to monitor their activity, even if data collection is disabled in Chrome.

“Google knows who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you like to eat, what movies you watch, where and when you want to shop, what your favorite vacation spots are, what your favorite color is, and even uncomfortable things. Whether or not you follow Google’s advice to keep it “private,” the complaint said.

Google defends itself

For its part, the computer agent denied the allegations and promised to “defend” himself.

“Chrome’s incognito mode lets you browse the web without logging your activity into your browser or device. Whenever you open a new incognito tab, we make it clear that websites can collect information about your activity during your session, ”Google spokeswoman Jose Castaneda told Bloomberg.

Complainants also argued that Google agreed with its privacy policy.

Google states that “invisible” does not mean “invisible” and that the user’s activity during this session can be seen by the websites he visits and any analytics or advertising service used by the websites he visits. Said in what was filed in court.

Activities announced by Google

The U.S. court ruling comes as lawmakers and Google face closer scrutiny from lawmakers over their data collection practices. Google has announced that it will remove third-party cookies that help advertisers view consumer activity on the web next year and will not use alternative methods to track individuals.

Google boss Sundar Pichai announced at the end of June 2020 that his company was considering storing less Internet user data and would automatically delete its new customer search and location history after 18 months.

He also said that the search data of new users of Google’s subsidiary YouTube will be automatically deleted after 36 months.