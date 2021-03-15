Home Technology Smartphones have been destroyed … London booths are starting a new experience

Smartphones have been destroyed … London booths are starting a new experience

Mar 15, 2021 0 Comments
Smartphones have been destroyed ... London booths are starting a new experience

According to the British “Sky News”, this Phone booths They may have a new life opportunity to save from neglect, by turning them into very small museums or by displaying works of art.

British telecommunications company “BT” points out that 4,000 people were paid in these phishing scams. Companies And bodies, as long as technology surpasses them, in order to benefit from the other way around.

The community also noted that the community could benefit by turning these scams into small libraries or shelves with a little touch.

Since 2008, more than 660 telephone booths have been relocated to a new system, and organizations and organizations have received one booth. One pound sterling There is only one telecommunications company under the “Adoption Kiosk” scheme.

“People no longer use these kiosks. In the presence of mobile phones, they are greatly affected,” says PTI official James Brown.

He explained that the company takes into account the needs of the future, so people thought to do something in these stalls that were abandoned.

Thousands of telephone booths have been converted to perform other functions, he pointed out, adding that it is the creativity of the people.

There are also those who recommend the development of so-called defibrillation devices, a medical device used to treat dangerous heart rhythm disorders.

These alternatives were conceived rather than permanently removed from the street because they form part of the heritage of London and Britain, even though the advancement of communications has made them practically useless.

READ  Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

You May Also Like

Tex ... Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Tex … Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Latest Marathi News

Don’t worry about charging! Rent a power bank for only Rs 20 and then the battery will run as long as you want – Marathi News | No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

هكذا يمكنك فتح قفل هاتفك الأيفون.. إذا نسيت كلمة المرور

How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 12.5 can analyze issues with third-party applications

Warm and not yet optimized

Warm and not yet optimized

Amazon Apple Days Sale: Amazon Apple Days iPhone iPhone, iPhone, iPod आणि MacBook बंपr सूट - Amazon announces Apple Days sale discount on iPhone and MacBook until March 17th.

Amazon Apple Days Sale: Amazon Apple Days iPhone iPhone, iPhone, iPod आणि MacBook बंपr सूट – Amazon announces Apple Days sale discount on iPhone and MacBook until March 17th.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *