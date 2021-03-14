NFL: Chargers release one of their captains

The Los Angeles Chargers released Star Cornerback, who also served as Casey Howard, one of the team’s captains on Saturday.

The 31-year-old joined Chargers in 2016 as a free agent. Of the 129 career games with the Chargers and Green Bay Packers, Howard had 23 interceptions, two of which returned to the adults, two of which had no escape, and four were recovered.

“While the decision to add Casey to our team was one of the best signatures we’ve ever made, this decision was made for a whole list of reasons, and it’s one of the toughest ever made,” said Charles General Manager Tom Telesco.

Saves $ 9.5 million on payroll for divorce chargers between the two parties.

This means that Howard will be free to interact with his favorite team, and now he is free to air.

“I knew it for a few days,” Howard told reporters at Josina Anderson. They tried to see if I could trade to keep the same salary. I am open to all possibilities. I want to play for a few more years. “