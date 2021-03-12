The fate of Michael Samin, an American football believer, is shattered as he comes out

Michael Sam, in a pre-season game with the St. Louis Rams on August 8, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. JOE ROBBINS / GETTY IMAGES

Around the table, diners share a burst of laughter and a beach bag baked in South America. This Saturday, February 8, 2014, at his home in Los Angeles, the famous press link Howard Brockman brought together a few friends, most of whom were retired top American footballers: senior David Kobe (71), who played for the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s; Chris Clue of Minnesota Vikings; Wade Davis, former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins; And Baltimore Raven alumnus Brendan Irondejo.

In addition to a few more guests, the unknown: Michael Sam, 24, 1.88m, 118kg, defender of the University of Missouri in Colombia and was recently selected as the Best Varsity Defender at the Associated Press South Conference East (Southeast Conference) – elite at the university level.

The evening program delighted the assembly: the young guard planned to sing a passage in a karaoke My girlfriend Des Temptations, then go to The Abbey, the famous homosexual in western Hollywood. The beginning of the meal set the tone. Between two dishes ordered at a local Chinese restaurant, David Kobe throws some punches at Michael Sam’s hand. “You ‘re going to play, In the midst of every shock he tells her again, Not just for you, but for everyone else! “

A historical announcement

Howard Brockman takes advantage of David Copa’s snack mess “Pioneer for LGBTQ + Rights in American Football”. Second Tribute to the Evening Michael Sam, The “The real hero” From the moment. Within twenty-four hours, An article will be published New York Times An interview will be given on the ESPN sports channel. Facing the camera, the young guard announces: “I’m Michael Sam, I’m a football player, I’m gay. “

He was the first to make this bold statement. One of the 32 NFL owners makes history before signing as a professional player in the National Football League. Among the guests who came that Saturday, all the former American football stars worked for LGBTQ + rights in their discipline and in the sport in general. These players revealed their sexual orientation to the public, but only after their lives were over. “A lot of players are retirees because they are an American footballer, and they don’t want to miss the upcoming prizes and opportunities.” Wade Davis, who attended the celebrity party, says, The risk is much higher if you are openly gay. “

