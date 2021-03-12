Home Technology The dominance of internet companies will end the “debit”

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, said that the dominance of Internet giants was an “anti-religion” that should not last, and that urgent change was needed to cause a digital divide in Internet access for young people.

Berners-Lee, who invented the online navigation system known as the World Wide Web in 1989, described it as “a feeling of awkwardness … a feeling of having to turn things around to change them”.

Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web

Top events such as the series between Facebook and Australia led to the blocking of news content social networking in the country, prompting many citizens and governments to reconsider their relationship with Internet companies and social media companies.

“I’m optimistic because we’ve seen some internet domination before, and then things have changed,” Berners-Lee told Reuters.

He said people were opposed to the use and misuse of personal data.

“(There are things) there is a huge awareness,” he said.

He said the combination of government policies and technology will help people regain control of their data and lives online.

Berners-Lee, 65, works on a program called Solid, in which the user controls his personal data rather than sites like Facebook.

It is important to recognize the Internet as a fundamental right similar to the concept of electricity in the last century, especially in a world increasingly designed by those with access to the world.

