Leaked images showing a strange and enormous camera set

You could see it coming. At the beginning of the year The first image of the Huawei P50 Pro Now one The new leak explores the next design Primary De Hawaii, In which a strange and enormous rear camera module stands out.





Steve Hammerstofer, also known as nOneLeaks, Revealed in The voice First Note on Huawei P50 Pro Design. According to the leak, the next Primary Hawaii will have a large camera module on its back, attached in the shape of two circles to create an oval. The leak emphasizes that it does not contain details about the sensors used by Hawaii or the arrangements that keep the cameras within circles.

However, there is no doubt about it The design is very eye-catching and strange due to the shape and size of the block.

On the other hand, Provides Hammerstofer reveals that the Huawei P50 Pro will have a different front design than its predecessors, now A small hole in the center above the front camera. In addition, it is important to note the work of lowering the frames, which will be very small on both the top and bottom, which will cover almost the entire front of the panel.

Not surprisingly, the Huawei P50 Pro is made of glass with a metal frame. Its screen is 6.6 inches with integrated fingerprint sensor and curved corners, according to the leaked details, it does not mention any additional information about the resolution or other technical details.

There are no details yet about the launch of the Huawei P50 Series, but it is expected to take place between March and April, taking into account the company’s previous launches, and this This is the first Huawei smartphone to drop Android Y Comes with pre-installed HarmanyOS from factory.