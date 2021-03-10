Home Economy This is my job. An application to condemn harassment in the workplace

Mar 10, 2021 0 Comments
The #NotMe application allows employees to report harassment on the job. (Application screenshot)

The #NotMe application was started three years ago by a Franco-American lawyer in the United States. Ariel Ventling has already persuaded some forty American companies, especially in the field of new technology, to adopt his solution. Why Notme? To say “I’m not, I’m not going to report the problem anymore, I’m not going to be a witness without reporting it, and I’m not going to be a dust cover company anymore.”.

The company provides its employees with a QR code that allows them to access the application. At #NotMe, they can complete a statement by answering simple questions. What kind of attack was this, who did it, what happened, where, how. It can be anonymous if desired. This actually avoids finding his hierarchical superior or human resource development department, which will push some employees backwards.

The message is sent to the notes in the company. HRT, the person and employee representatives responsible for equality, e.g. To see the extent of the seriousness of the situation, who will contact the employee through the news system provided by the application. These can be “heavy” jokes or attacks. The idea is zero tolerance. In the working world, 20% of women say they have already been harassed or sexually abused.

This application does not allow unhealthy behavior to pass. We can condemn it immediately and safely. She leaves a trail and the boss can’t say he doesn’t know. Complainant employees have evidence of their condemnation. Some French companies claim to be interested. McCann is running an advertising agency. In 2019, he was accused of not responding adequately to acts of harassment. Even business and engineering schools. Science Poe has also expressed interest in the turmoil with the hashtag Scienceforks.

